Denny Dwight Martin, 73 of Dola, OH passed away on March 25, 2023 at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington and for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 AM) prior to the service. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

