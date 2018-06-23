Services for Denver C. Moore Sr. will begin at noon on Wednesday at Reed Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Greenup, Ky., by Pastor Dennis Moore. Burial will be in Bradley Cemetery, South Shore, Ky.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and one hour prior to services from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Reed Funeral Home, Greenup, Ky.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals – Hospice and/or the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

He died at 7:24 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 at his residence.

