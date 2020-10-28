Denver Cline Sr. Posted on October 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 69LaRue Denver Cline Sr., 69, of LaRue, passed away Monday October 26, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Russell Howard will officiate. Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302 The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!