Age, 69

LaRue

Denver Cline Sr., 69, of LaRue, passed away Monday October 26, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Russell Howard will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

