Age, 78

Harrod

Services for Denver Moore will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Pastor Jack Hardesty. Burial will take place in McDonald Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died at 9:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

