Visitation for Derek Ward, 31 will be 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

