Diana Carol Powers, age 74, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away in the care of St. Vincent’s Medical Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Friends and family may be received from 12:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 East Water Street, Oak Harbor, with funeral service to be held at 4:00 pm in the funeral home. Arrangements for Diana were made in the care of Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory.

