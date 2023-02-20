Diana Dee Ogden, 61 of Kenton, passed away at 11:02am on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Diana may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

