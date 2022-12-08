Diane Elizabeth Albert, age 65, of Los Ranchos, New Mexico died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, November 25, 2022.

A Memorial Service was held at the Hotel Albuquerque in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, December 6. Memorial contributions can be sent to Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue ATTN: Pug Rescue P.O. Box 1205 Corrales, NM 87048, or www.compassion.com, or the Forest-Jackson Public Library, 102 W. Lima Street, Forest, OH 45843.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Ohio. Diane’s wish was to be cremated and her ashes will be buried in Salem Cemetery, Mifflin Twp, Wyandot County, near her momma and daddy.

