A funeral service for Diane Murphy, 70 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jmac Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the funeral home.

Diane died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Diane’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

