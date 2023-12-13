Funeral services for Doctor Wendy Lynn Rodenberger, 51 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton with Rev. David Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Wendy passed away on December 7, 2023 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

