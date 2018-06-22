Home Obituaries Dolores Castle

Dolores Castle

Posted on June 22, 2018
0
0
49
Dolores Castle
Dolores Castle
age 86, Foraker

Services for Dolores Castle will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home by Pastor Dennis Burns. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Mary Neeley

    Mary Frances Neeley

    Services for Mary Frances Neeley will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Alger First United Method…
    June 22, 2018
    2 min read
  • Max Benjamin Heilman

    Max Benjamin Heilman

    Age, 81 rural Kenton Services for Max Benjamin Heilman will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Firs…
    June 21, 2018
    1 min read
  • Dr. Doris Alberta Kerns Eddins

    Dr. Doris Alberta Kerns Eddins

    Age, 101 Buffalo, NY formerly of rural Ridgeway Dr. Doris Alberta Kerns Eddins of Buffalo,…
    June 20, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply