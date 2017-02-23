No public services or visitation is planned for Don E. Badertscher.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of Christ, Ada, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home of Cridersville is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

He died at 3:20 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health Care.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!