Home Obituaries Don E. Badertscher

Don E. Badertscher

Posted on February 23, 2017
0
0
3
Don Badertscher
Don Badertscher
age 77, Ada

No public services or visitation is planned for Don E. Badertscher.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of Christ, Ada, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home of Cridersville is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

He died at 3:20 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health Care.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Marjorie Andrews

    Memorial service for Marjorie Andrews will be at a later date. Memorial donations may b…
    February 23, 2017
    1 min read

  • Daniel J. Krock

    A celebration of life memorial service for Daniel J. Krock will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at …
    February 23, 2017
    50 second read
  • Virginia Newman

    Virginia Belle Newman

    Services for Virginia Belle Newman will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crates Funeral Home in A…
    February 23, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply