Age, 81

Ada

Private family services for Don Eldon Preston will be at a later date with burial in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. today at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

He died at 5:07 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Academic Boosters and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

