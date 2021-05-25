Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Don R. Lay, 78, of rural Belle Center, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, May 20, 2021, after battling congestive heart failure.

Pastor Amber Rex will officiate a graveside service on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, State Route 67 west of Kenton. Following the graveside service, friends and family are invited to share a cup of coffee, some of Don’s favorite desserts, and fond memories at the Roundhead United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (www.glaucoma.org); Roundhead United Methodist Church, 17958 SR 117, Roundhead, OH 43346; or CHP Home Care & Hospice – Ada office (www.ComHealthPro.org).

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Lay family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

