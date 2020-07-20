Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 67

Alger

Private family services are being held for Donald A. Varner by Pastor Mark Andreasen due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. The family and funeral home request face coverings be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died at 7:20 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Assembly of God Church at 7050 State Route 235, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

