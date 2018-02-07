Age, 65

Kenton

A celebration of life for Donald “Andy” Gammon will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Amvets Post 1994 in Kenton.

He died at 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at the OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

Memorial donations may be made to the Amvets Post 1994.

Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

