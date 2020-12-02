Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 68

Port Charlotte, Fla.

Services for Donald Dean Nines will be held as a virtual funeral via “Zoom” by William Kane. Cremation through Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home.

He passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with his wife and sons at his bedside in Tidewell Hospice.

Memorials can be made to the above Kingdom Hall, 1261 Rutledge St., North Port, Florida, 34288.

