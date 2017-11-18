Donald Dean Woodard

age 94, Mount Victory

Services for Donald D. Woodard will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton by Rev. Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and one hour (10-11 a.m.) on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

He died at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!