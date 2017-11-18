Home Obituaries Donald Dean Woodard

Donald Dean Woodard

Posted on November 18, 2017
age 94, Mount Victory

Services for Donald D. Woodard will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton by Rev. Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and one hour (10-11 a.m.) on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

He died at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

