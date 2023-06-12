Donald “Don” E. Arnett, 82, of Alger, Ohio, passed away on June 9, 2023, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ada Full Gospel Church, 1047 State Route 235, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Pastor Karen Rarey will officiate a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Ada Full Gospel Church, 1047 State Route 235, Ada, Ohio 45810. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and also on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m at the church. A burial will follow the service in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Arnett family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

