Age, 77

Ada

Donald “Don” Fleming, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 77.

Don’s wish was to donate his body to Wright State University Medical School. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Ada Public Library, 320 North Main Street, Ada, OH 45810 or the Ada First United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Ada, OH 45810.

Condolences may be shared to the family at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

