Donald "Donnie" Stewart Dow, Jr. Posted on July 16, 2020

Age, 62
Kenton

Services for Donald "Donnie" Stewart Dow, Jr. will be private. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton. The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton handled the arrangements.

He died at his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.