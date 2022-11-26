Donald E. Carroll, 84, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home.

Pastor David Schneer will begin funeral services at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview, with visitation from 5-7 pm, on Tuesday, November 29th. Burial is in Lewis Grove Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be given in Donald’s memory to Universal Hospice Care.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

