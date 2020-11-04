Home Obituaries Donald E. Rudasill

Donald E. Rudasill

Posted on November 4, 2020
Age, 75
Kenton

A memorial service for Donald E. Rudasill will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

He died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Don to Universal Home Health and Hospice or Not By Choice Outreach.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

