Donald E. Rudasill Posted on November 4, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 75Kenton A memorial service for Donald E. Rudasill will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. He died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Don to Universal Home Health and Hospice or Not By Choice Outreach. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!