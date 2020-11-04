Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

Kenton

A memorial service for Donald E. Rudasill will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

He died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Don to Universal Home Health and Hospice or Not By Choice Outreach.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!