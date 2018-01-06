Home Obituaries Donald Freed

Posted on January 6, 2018
Donald Freed
age 89, rural Rawson

Funeral services for Donald Freed will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Walt Sheppard. Burial will follow in Eagle Creek Cemetery, Orange Township, Hancock County.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Missionaries.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

He was called home at 1:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

