Funeral services for Donald Freed will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Walt Sheppard. Burial will follow in Eagle Creek Cemetery, Orange Township, Hancock County.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Missionaries.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

He was called home at 1:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

