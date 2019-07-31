Age, 87

Waynesfield

Services for Donald “Gene” Born Sr. will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue by Pastor Kathy Herr.

Burial will be in the LaRue Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

He died peacefully Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at his home.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Assn. 1100 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

