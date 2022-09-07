Donald Glenn Ashba, 88, of Belle Center, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 11am – 1pm at the Kenton Church of the Nazarene, 113 Jacob Parrott Road, Kenton, where Pastor Dave Dooley will officiate the funeral at 1pm. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Church of the Nazarene, 113 Jacob Parrott Road, Kenton, OH 43326, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Ashba family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

