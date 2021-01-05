Donald Lester Steinman Posted on January 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 93Sun Lakes, Ariz.formerly of rural Kenton Donald Lester Steinman, 93, of Sun Lakes, AZ (formerly of rural Kenton) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021. It was Don’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial as was his desire. Online condolences may be expressed at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!