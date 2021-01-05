Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Sun Lakes, Ariz.

formerly of rural Kenton

Donald Lester Steinman, 93, of Sun Lakes, AZ (formerly of rural Kenton) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

It was Don’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial as was his desire.

Online condolences may be expressed at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az.com.

