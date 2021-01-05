Home Obituaries Donald Lester Steinman

Donald Lester Steinman

Posted on January 5, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 93
Sun Lakes, Ariz.
formerly of rural Kenton

Donald Lester Steinman, 93, of Sun Lakes, AZ (formerly of rural Kenton) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

It was Don’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial as was his desire.

Online condolences may be expressed at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Mark B. Shull

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 5, 2021
    1 min read

  • Donald Edward Dearing

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 4, 2021
    2 min read

  • Robert Wayne Eikenbary

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 4, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply