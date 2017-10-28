Services for Donald M. McBride will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Universal Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!