Posted on October 28, 2017
Donald McBride
age 93, Mount Victory

Services for Donald M. McBride will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Universal Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at his residence.

