Age, 72

Kettering

Services for Donald Paul “Don” Breidenbach will be at noon Thursday, July 16 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

He died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bellbrook Health and Rehab.

Memorials can be directed to the VFW Post #9927 Kettering in his memory and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

