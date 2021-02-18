Home Obituaries Donald R. Bolling

Donald R. Bolling

Posted on February 18, 2021
0
Age, 64
Kenton

Donald R. Bolling, 64 of Kenton, passed away on February 16, 2021.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. 

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

