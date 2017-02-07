Memorial services for Donald R. “Hairy” Harriman will be private.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

He died at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!