Donald R. ‘Hairy’ Harriman

Posted on February 7, 2017
Donald Harriman
age 83, Kenton

Memorial services for Donald R. “Hairy” Harriman will be private.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

He died at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

