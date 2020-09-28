Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Belle Center

Services for Donald R. Hicks will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. A private burial will take place at a later date. Full military honors will be conducted by the Kenton Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

He passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Don to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

