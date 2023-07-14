Donald R. Selhorst, 82, of Rushsylvania, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Kobacker House, Columbus.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH. Pastor John Watkins will officiate a funeral service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine. Burial will follow in Harper Cemetery (Rush Creek Twp.) with military honors provided by the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rushsylvania Church of Christ, 170 Mill St E, Rushsylvania, OH 43347.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Selhorst family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

