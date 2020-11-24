Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Ada

Services for Donna Campbell will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the First Baptists Church in Ada by Pastor Jack Duffey. Seating may be limited for the funeral service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service. Social distancing requirements will be adhered to.

She died at 3:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 3030 at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

