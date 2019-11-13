Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Paulding, Ohio and

Englewood, Florida

Heaven gained another farmer on Saturday, November 9th, 2019. Donna Jean Wilkerson passed away surrounded by her loving family at Houston Methodist Hospital, The Woodlands, TX after an extended illness.

Donna Jean was born on July 30th, 1936 to Don D. and Flora (Rish) Robinson in Kenton, Ohio. She married William R. Wilkerson on August 21, 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Donna graduated from Forest High in 1954. She and Bill operated a Black Angus cattle and grain farm in Hardin and Wyandot Counties. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, camping, boating, bicycling, riding her ATV and her golf cart. She was a life-long member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, 50 year member of the Goshen Grange, Hardin County Cowbelle’s & Cattleman’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau member, United Methodist Women’s Society, and American Angus Association.

She and her best travel buddy, Charles Kauser enjoyed amazing adventures all across the U.S. including Alaska and trips to Canada and Mexico. They spent summers in Ohio and Michigan and winters in Florida and visiting family in Texas. Donna is survived by her daughters, Debra Lynn Elwood of Bryan, TX, and Billie Jean (Darryl) Pomarzynski of Conroe, TX; granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth Elwood, of McKinney, TX and Jeannie Marie Elwood (Filiberto Delgado) of Bryan, TX and great granddaughter Tayler Lynn Elwood of Bryan, TX. Donna is also survived by her partner, Charles A. Kauser, Paulding, OH, Steven (Amy) Kauser of Paulding, OH, Kathy (Bruce) Dangler of Van Wert, OH and Walter Kauser of Paulding, OH; grandchildren Kyle (Kelsey) Kauser, Cassandra Kauser (Caleb Tobe), Eric Dangler, Mitchell Dangler, Brent Kauser (Brittney Sharp) and Christina (Steven) Burk and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dean (Susan) Wilkerson, many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna will be missed by her countless friends in Ohio, Michigan, and Florida.

Services for Donna will be held in Conroe, TX on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in Forest, Ohio in the spring of 2020 before she is laid to rest at Hueston Cemetery outside of Forest. Further information will be provided at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at: www.cashnerconroe.com. Donations in her memory may be sent to Jackson-Forest EMS, 211 W. Lima St., Forest, OH 45843



