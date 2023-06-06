Home Obituaries Donna Kay Holtzberger

Donna Kay Holtzberger

Posted on June 6, 2023
Donna Kay Holtzberger, 64 of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away at 8:46am on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Project in Donna’s memory.

Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, June 9th at the funeral home with visitation held one hour (10-11am) prior to the funeral service. Pastor Gregg King will officiate the service with burial following in McDonald Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

