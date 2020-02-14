Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donna Louise Heilman, 87 of Kenton passed away at her residence on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1932 in Kenton to the late Don and Ethel (Boswell) Harvey.

On Aug. 31, 1952 she married Donald L. Heilman and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2014.

She is survived by four daughters, Peggy Cahill of Kenton, Carol (Patrick) Telljohann of Solon, OH, Nancy (Jim) Daniel of Willard, OH and Karen (Jeff) Sutherland of Kenton; daughter-in-law, Emily Heilman of Kenton; 13 grandchildren, Bridget Cahill, Adam (Janey) Cahill, Samantha (Joe Perko) Telljohann, Jacqueline (Anthony) Telljohann-Smothers; Daniel (Leah Satterwaite) Telljohann, Kelsey Daniel, Alysun Daniel, Sarah Heilman, Hannah Heilman, David Heilman, Mary Heilman, Nathan (Amanda Braun) Sutherland and Natalie (Ryan) Noyes and three great-grandchildren, Nicole Sutherland, Abram Sutherland and Mabel Louise Noyes.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Paul Heilman; sister, Rosemary (Kenneth) Nowlan; brother, Frank Harvey and a great-grandson.

Donna was a 1950 graduate of Kenton High School. She retired from the Kenton Times following 20 years in the production department. She also worked for Wilco, Inc. as a receptionist/telephone operator prior to raising her five children.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and the Women’s Guild, she also taught Sunday School for 15 years, participated in the choir and was the organist for 30 years.

She was an active 7th degree member of Goshen Community Grange for 68 years. She served as the Hardin Co. Junior Deputy (18 years) and Special Deputy for the Ohio State Master/President.

She also held membership with the Order of the Eastern Star (60+ years) and was Worthy Matron of the Wyandot Chapter 1972/1980/1984 and served as Grand Representative to Missippi from 1973-75.

Donna volunteered for various organizations including the American Red Cross (blood mobile), the SOUP kitchen and Council on Aging.

Her greatest joy was raising her five children, she was very proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. John Mummert officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home where the OES Service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Kenton High School Excellence for Education, Paul Heilman Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.