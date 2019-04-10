Home Obituaries Donna S. Guyton

Donna S. Guyton

Posted on April 10, 2019
Age, 81
Alger

Services for Donna S. Guyton will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Alger First United Methodist Church by Pastor Don Clinger.

Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

She died at 5:21 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville Street, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

