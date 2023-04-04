A memorial service for Donneta “Donny” (Elliott) Middleton, 85 of Kenton, will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton with Pastor Tomas Pistoria officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with services.

Donneta passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

