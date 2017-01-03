Services for Doris A. Verbensky will be at noon on Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow in the Fairview-McDonald Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

She died at 3:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!