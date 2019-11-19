Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Stewart

Doris E., 85

Forest

Services for Doris E. Stewart will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Chuck Fox. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery.

She died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on July 6, 1934 in Rushville, Ind., to the late Ralph and Bonnie (Reese) Hileman. On May 30, 1954 she married Leon Max Claybaugh and he preceded her in death on March 1, 1974. She then married Richard Stewart on Jan. 2, 1981 and he survives in Forest.

Also surviving are a daughter, Patricia Hale of Mount Victory; a son, Tim (Eleanor) Claybaugh of Kenton; a sister, Joan (Frank) Edwards of Rushville, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Brett) Retterer, Brandy (Brian) Sibold, Brittany (Joshua) Rudasill, Wes (Nicki) Hale, Erika (Craig) Eibling, Erin (Chad) Birnesser and William “BJ” Zimmerman, 11 great-grandchildren, Abigail Retterer, Emily Retterer, Makenna Eibling, Treysen Eibling, Alexa Eibling, Emori Criner, Landry Birnesser, Brilynn Rudasill, Brantley Rudasill, Cayn Hale and Cole Hale.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Claybaugh; seven sisters, Annie Nighbert, Wilma Nighbert, Pauline Schoettmer, Mildred Brown, Geneva Wall, Irene Click and Virginia Hileman; and two brothers, Lionel Nighbert and Kenneth Hileman.

Doris was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Kenton.

She enjoyed going fishing and baking/cooking but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Memorial donations may be made a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.