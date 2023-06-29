Doris Fern Halsey, 87 of rural Arlington passed away at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10-11am Saturday, July 1, 2023 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington where the funeral service will commence at 11am. Burial will follow in Desenberg Cemetery, Lafayette, OH.

Memorials can be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

