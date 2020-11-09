Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 72

Pandora

formerly of Rawson

Services for Doris J. Heldman will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jenera, with Rev. Steve Ramsey. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

She died at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora.

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home in Findlay is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alzheimers.org.

