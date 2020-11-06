Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Mount Victory

A funeral service for Doris M. Johnston will be begin at noon on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Douglas Thompson. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery just outside of Mount Victory.

Friends may call one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

She died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Green Hills Inn Assisted Living in West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!