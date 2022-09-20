The next time you are home alone and realize the goldfish are too noisy to take your afternoon nap, think of Doris Mullady of Union, Missouri who passed away on September 8, 2022. She had to have her husband, Jim Mullady (who preceded her in death), move the fish tank to the basement so she could get her beauty rest.

Services for Doris Mullady will take place October 10th at 10:30 in the Grove/St. Mary’s Cemetery Committal Building.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

