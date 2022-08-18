Home Obituaries Dorothy Ann Vigneron

Dorothy Ann Vigneron

Posted on August 18, 2022
0

A graveside service for Dorothy Ann Vigneron, 77 will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the Hueston Cemetery, Forest by the Rev. Mary Curtis officiating.

She died at her residence on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply