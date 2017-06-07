Services for Dorothy Crist Hensel will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and until the time of services Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

