Dorothy J. Lenhart, age 98, of Dola, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 12:14 PM at Vancrest of Ada, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 30th at the funeral home in Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 N. Hardin Road, Harrod, Ohio 45850 and/or the Hardin County Humane Society, P.O. Box 108, Kenton, Ohio 43326,

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

