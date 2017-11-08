Home Obituaries Dorothy Jean Rodenberger Hogan

Dorothy Jean Rodenberger Hogan

Posted on November 8, 2017
0
0
9
Dorothy Hogan
age 90, San Jose, Calif.

Dorothy Jean Rodenberger Hogan was laid to rest in the San Jose (California) Cemetery.

She died on Tuesday,  Oct. 31, 2017 with her  three children at her bedside.

