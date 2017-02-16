Services for Dorothy M. Wilson will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Tom Gossell. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

