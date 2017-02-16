Home Obituaries Dorothy M. Wilson

Dorothy M. Wilson

Posted on February 16, 2017
0
0
5
Dorothy Wilson
Dorothy Wilson
age 98, Dola

Services for Dorothy M. Wilson will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Tom Gossell. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Glenda Conley

    Glenda L. Conley

    Services for Glenda L. Conley will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home…
    February 16, 2017
    1 min read

  • Berkley Richardson Fowlis

    A memorial celebration for Berkley Richardson Fowlis will be planned for a later date this…
    February 16, 2017
    1 min read

  • M. Joan Leigh

    Arrangements for M. Joan Leigh are pending at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.…
    February 16, 2017
    20 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply